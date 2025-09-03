Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Countermoves in Bihar: A Push Against Opposition

BJP leaders in Bihar have strategized to counter the opposition's campaign against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The opposition faced criticism for its abuse aimed at Prime Minister Modi's mother. The BJP plans joint meetings, welfare measures, and a 'Sewa Pakhwada' from mid-September.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Bihar convened with prominent figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah to solidify their strategy against the opposition's accusations regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The assembly polls loom on the horizon, requiring meticulous preparation.

During the session, Bihar BJP President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal confirmed the absence of discussions on seat-sharing with allies. Instead, the focus remained on campaign preparations, including upcoming joint meetings of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers across every assembly constituency by September 25.

The NDA plans a comprehensive offensive, leveraging recent abusive remarks toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother from opposition platforms. The BJP, buoyed by the state government's welfare measures and its own 'Sewa Pakhwada' event, aims to strengthen its position ahead of the expected November elections.

