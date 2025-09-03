Zelenskiy Rejects Putin’s Moscow Offer

Ukraine's government has dismissed a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting in Moscow with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, deeming the suggestion unacceptable. The announcement was made on Wednesday amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

According to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, at least seven countries, such as Austria, the Vatican, and Switzerland, have shown willingness to host the much-anticipated talks aimed at resolving conflicts. Sybiha emphasized the seriousness of these offers and reiterated President Zelenskiy's readiness to engage in dialogue at any suitable venue.

Despite these options, the Ukrainian government criticizes Putin. "Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals," Sybiha expressed on social media platform X, highlighting the strategic maneuvering that complicates diplomacy efforts.

