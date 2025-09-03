Garuda Shield 2023: Strengthening Military Ties Amid Regional Tensions

On Wednesday, thousands of soldiers from Indonesia, the United States, and a dozen other countries wrapped up the Garuda Shield 2023 military exercise with a live-fire session. This annual event, running since August 24, was overseen by Indonesia's Military Chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto and Minister of Defence Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

The exercise, which featured long-range artillery, rocket firing, and integrated airstrikes, underscores the growing military ties between nations against a backdrop of increasing regional tensions. This year marked a milestone for the US military, as its 11th Airborne Division fired the FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missiles in Indonesia for the first time.

While the exercise sought to enhance military cooperation, it drew criticism from China, which accused the US of attempting to form an "Asian NATO" to contain China's influence. The US emphasized its commitment to strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific amid rising concerns over Beijing's regional actions.

