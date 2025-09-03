Left Menu

AIADMK's Palaniswami Predicts Crushing Defeat for DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami took aim at the ruling DMK during a campaign in Madurai district, forecasting a significant defeat for them in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He accused the DMK of corruption, neglect, and mismanagement, calling their chief a 'puppet' amid deteriorating law and order.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, launched a vehement attack on the ruling DMK during a campaign in Madurai district. Palaniswami, as part of his statewide initiative 'Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom', predicted a resounding defeat for the DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Palaniswami accused the DMK of manipulating past election results in Madurai, which he called an AIADMK stronghold. He contended that under DMK leadership, law and order in Tamil Nadu have deteriorated, citing increased crime and youth drug addiction as evidence of governance failure. He characterized Chief Minister Stalin as a 'puppet' incapable of addressing the state's pressing issues.

Further, Palaniswami alleged widespread corruption in Tamil Nadu's liquor stores, claiming extra charges were collected per bottle to benefit DMK's high command. He criticized the current government for neglecting public welfare while the chief minister pursued personal gains. He cited the 2G Spectrum scam to reinforce his point about DMK's corruption legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

