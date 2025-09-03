Left Menu

Trump's Views on China's Military Parade

President Donald Trump commented positively on China's military parade, describing it as a 'beautiful ceremony.' He expressed a desire for the U.S. to be mentioned in President Xi's speech, highlighting the extensive aid the U.S. has provided to China.

Updated: 03-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:28 IST
In an Oval Office comment on Wednesday, President Donald Trump praised China's recent military parade as a 'beautiful ceremony,' showcasing his admiration for the event.

While lauding the impressive nature of the parade, Trump noted a significant omission in the accompanying speech by President Xi Jinping, a personal acquaintance of Trump's.

Trump specifically mentioned the United States' contributions to China, emphasizing disappointment that such efforts weren't acknowledged during Xi's address.

