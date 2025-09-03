Trump's Views on China's Military Parade
President Donald Trump commented positively on China's military parade, describing it as a 'beautiful ceremony.' He expressed a desire for the U.S. to be mentioned in President Xi's speech, highlighting the extensive aid the U.S. has provided to China.
In an Oval Office comment on Wednesday, President Donald Trump praised China's recent military parade as a 'beautiful ceremony,' showcasing his admiration for the event.
While lauding the impressive nature of the parade, Trump noted a significant omission in the accompanying speech by President Xi Jinping, a personal acquaintance of Trump's.
Trump specifically mentioned the United States' contributions to China, emphasizing disappointment that such efforts weren't acknowledged during Xi's address.
