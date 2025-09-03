Trump Plans Talks with Putin to End Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intent to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite previous meetings, notably in Alaska, progress towards ending the conflict has been limited. Trump aims to clarify the situation with upcoming talks.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans on Wednesday to engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about finding a resolution to the war in Ukraine.
Despite a high-profile meeting in Alaska last month, there has been little advancement towards ceasing hostilities.
Trump expressed confidence in gaining further insight through imminent talks with Putin, stating, "I'll be speaking to him over the next few days and I'm going to know exactly what's happening."
