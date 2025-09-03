Left Menu

Election Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Over Voter Roll Revision

A major controversy has erupted in West Bengal as BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury threatens to block next year's assembly elections unless a revision of electoral rolls is conducted. Tensions have risen with the ruling TMC, which rejects the revision, viewing it as an attempt to manipulate the voter list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:29 IST
Election Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Over Voter Roll Revision
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in West Bengal is heating up as BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury sets a contentious tone for the upcoming assembly elections. The MLA from Malda has stirred debate by insisting that the elections will be halted unless the Election Commission carries out a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls.

Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury made her stance clear at a press conference, expressing willingness to even stage a protest at the Election Commission's office. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was quick to respond, with the Malda district TMC president, Abdur Rahim Boxi, critiquing Chowdhury for her absence in the constituency and questioning the BJP's selective demand for revisions.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have dismissed the revision as a BJP strategy to manipulate the voter list ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. While the BJP defends the necessity of a voter roll revision to ensure fair elections, the TMC perceives it as a ploy to undermine genuine voters.

TRENDING

1
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
2
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
3
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
4
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025