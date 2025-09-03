Election Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Over Voter Roll Revision

The political atmosphere in West Bengal is heating up as BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury sets a contentious tone for the upcoming assembly elections. The MLA from Malda has stirred debate by insisting that the elections will be halted unless the Election Commission carries out a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls.

Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury made her stance clear at a press conference, expressing willingness to even stage a protest at the Election Commission's office. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was quick to respond, with the Malda district TMC president, Abdur Rahim Boxi, critiquing Chowdhury for her absence in the constituency and questioning the BJP's selective demand for revisions.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have dismissed the revision as a BJP strategy to manipulate the voter list ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. While the BJP defends the necessity of a voter roll revision to ensure fair elections, the TMC perceives it as a ploy to undermine genuine voters.