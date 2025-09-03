Left Menu

Loomer Interrupts: How Far-Right Activist Halted Senator's Intelligence Visit

Senator Mark Warner's visit to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency was canceled following criticism from far-right activist Laura Loomer. Warner called the cancellation 'outrageous' and cited Loomer's controversial influence over the Trump administration. Loomer publicly took credit for the cancellation, highlighting her role as a prominent Trump supporter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:30 IST
Loomer Interrupts: How Far-Right Activist Halted Senator's Intelligence Visit

A planned visit to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) by U.S. Senator Mark Warner was abruptly canceled due to pressure from far-right activist Laura Loomer. Warner, the Democratic vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was scheduled for an oversight visit that was called off after Loomer criticized both him and NGA Director Vice Admiral Trey Whitworth online.

Warner expressed his dismay at the last-minute cancellation, denouncing it as 'outrageous.' He attributed the decision to Loomer's influence within the Trump administration, spotlighting her history of fringe views including denialism of 9/11 and association with white supremacists. The incident underscores the far-right figure's growing sway in political circles.

Taking to social media, Loomer claimed responsibility for the cancellation, boasting that Warner had been "LOOMERED." Her social media presence and self-proclaimed advisory role to Donald Trump illustrate her impact on political activities, including the cancellation at the NGA, a critical intelligence site in Warner's home state of Virginia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
2
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
3
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
4
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025