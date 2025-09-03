Loomer Interrupts: How Far-Right Activist Halted Senator's Intelligence Visit

A planned visit to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) by U.S. Senator Mark Warner was abruptly canceled due to pressure from far-right activist Laura Loomer. Warner, the Democratic vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was scheduled for an oversight visit that was called off after Loomer criticized both him and NGA Director Vice Admiral Trey Whitworth online.

Warner expressed his dismay at the last-minute cancellation, denouncing it as 'outrageous.' He attributed the decision to Loomer's influence within the Trump administration, spotlighting her history of fringe views including denialism of 9/11 and association with white supremacists. The incident underscores the far-right figure's growing sway in political circles.

Taking to social media, Loomer claimed responsibility for the cancellation, boasting that Warner had been "LOOMERED." Her social media presence and self-proclaimed advisory role to Donald Trump illustrate her impact on political activities, including the cancellation at the NGA, a critical intelligence site in Warner's home state of Virginia.

(With inputs from agencies.)