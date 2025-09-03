Left Menu

AMMK Breaks Away from BJP-Led NDA Amid Allegations of 'Betrayal'

The AMMK, led by TTV Dhinakaran, announced its exit from the BJP-led NDA coalition, citing 'betrayal' as the reason. This move follows O Panneerselvam's departure from the opposition bloc. The NDA in Tamil Nadu is led by AIADMK, which allied with BJP in April 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:53 IST
  • India

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has formally exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing partners of betrayal.

Speaking in Kattumannarkoil, Dhinakaran argued the AMMK was founded to combat such betrayals, remarking on the futility of waiting for change from the BJP leadership.

The NDA, now fronted by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, sees its ranks thinning with AMMK's departure following unsuccessful electoral bids in recent Lok Sabha polls.

