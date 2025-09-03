AMMK Breaks Away from BJP-Led NDA Amid Allegations of 'Betrayal'

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has formally exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing partners of betrayal.

Speaking in Kattumannarkoil, Dhinakaran argued the AMMK was founded to combat such betrayals, remarking on the futility of waiting for change from the BJP leadership.

The NDA, now fronted by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, sees its ranks thinning with AMMK's departure following unsuccessful electoral bids in recent Lok Sabha polls.