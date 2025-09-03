Left Menu

India's Finance Minister Slashes GST to Boost Economy

In a bid to boost domestic demand amid U.S. tariff challenges, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax cuts on consumer goods ranging from soaps to small cars. The revised GST rate structure aims to simplify and promote ease of doing business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:58 IST
Finance Minister

In a significant move to bolster domestic demand, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed substantial tax cuts on essential consumer goods. The decision aims to counteract the economic strains from hefty U.S. tariffs.

Addressing the criticism of the convoluted GST structure, Sitharaman shared the panel's approval of a simplified two-rate system. This revision replaces the previous four rates, thereby alleviating the tax burden on items like toothpaste, shampoo, and small cars. Consequently, GST is now exempt on life and health insurance policies.

The recalibrated rates are set to take effect on September 22, coinciding with the start of the Hindu festival of Navratri, marking a significant shift in economic policy as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

