No Immediate Plans for National Guard Deployment in Chicago

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced to reporters that the current administration has no immediate plans to send the National Guard to Chicago. This statement comes in response to comments made by President Donald Trump on the matter.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Vance emphasized that the government is not considering deploying military resources in the city at this time.

Vance's remarks aimed to clarify any confusion stemming from the President's statements, providing assurance on the administration's stance.