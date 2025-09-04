Controversial Texas Bill Spurs Legal Battle Over Abortion Medication
The Texas legislature passed House Bill 7, empowering private citizens to sue individuals or entities distributing abortion medication, reinforcing the state's abortion ban. The bill, awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's signature, excludes women, doctors, and specific professionals. Concerns about its divisive potential were voiced by Senator Carol Alvarado.
The Texas legislature approved House Bill 7 on Wednesday, allowing citizens to file lawsuits against those distributing abortion medication in Texas. This move strengthens the existing state ban on the procedure.
The bill requires Governor Greg Abbott's approval, with expectations that he will sign it as anti-abortion measures are prioritized during the special legislative session. The bill introduces a civil enforcement mechanism, enabling successful plaintiffs to claim at least $100,000 in damages from violators.
Women using abortion pills are exempt from lawsuits, as are medical professionals in emergencies. State Senator Carol Alvarado criticized the bill for encouraging Texans to turn against one another, expressing fears of increased surveillance and tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governor Unveils 16th Edition of Hindi Literary Masterpiece
The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates Governor's Role
Burkina Faso's Controversial Legislation: A Reflection of Tradition or a Step Backward?
Governor Kataria Advocates Ownership Rights for Flood-Affected Punjab Farmers
Burkina Faso Passes Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Rising Tensions