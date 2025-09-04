Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP, Highlights Political Tumult

SP president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, calling the party disloyal to its allies after ABVP protests against SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. Yadav accused the BJP of promoting internal divisions and political instability. The protests highlighted the growing discontent among BJP's allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:50 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP, Highlights Political Tumult
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

SP president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party is loyal to none after ABVP protestors demonstrated outside the residence of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. The protests erupted after Rajbhar referred to ABVP workers as 'goonda'.

Yadav pointed out that the BJP's tendency to foster discord, even within its own ranks, has left its supposedly political allies incapable of maintaining their standing within their communities, labeling them as 'politically ruined'.

In a social media post, Yadav accused the BJP of turning against its own allies and pursuing a divisive agenda. He described the party's approach as 'use and discard', which has impacted their allies' political fortunes and diminished their respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025