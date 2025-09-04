Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP, Highlights Political Tumult
SP president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, calling the party disloyal to its allies after ABVP protests against SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. Yadav accused the BJP of promoting internal divisions and political instability. The protests highlighted the growing discontent among BJP's allies.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the ruling party is loyal to none after ABVP protestors demonstrated outside the residence of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. The protests erupted after Rajbhar referred to ABVP workers as 'goonda'.
Yadav pointed out that the BJP's tendency to foster discord, even within its own ranks, has left its supposedly political allies incapable of maintaining their standing within their communities, labeling them as 'politically ruined'.
In a social media post, Yadav accused the BJP of turning against its own allies and pursuing a divisive agenda. He described the party's approach as 'use and discard', which has impacted their allies' political fortunes and diminished their respect.
