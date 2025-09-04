Indonesian Student Protests Highlight National Tensions

Indonesian students are set to protest at Jakarta's parliament building, raising issues of police violence and governmental priorities. An earlier proposed government meeting failed to happen after protests, aimed at highlighting socio-economic grievances and corruption, led to 10 deaths and numerous injuries.

Student and worker unions are leading demonstrations on Thursday, opposing the severe security measures and demanding the release of detained activists. Despite assurances from parliamentarians for dialogue, protest leaders highlight the lack of follow-through on government engagement.

Human Rights Watch reports that more than 3,000 people have been detained in Indonesia's national crackdown on protests. The organization's deputy Asia director, Meenakshi Ganguly, criticized the excessive force used against demonstrators, while President Prabowo Subianto called for a firm response, citing signs of terrorism and treason.