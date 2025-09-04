Left Menu

Diplomatic Summit: Kim Jong Un's Strategic Beijing Visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his rare visit to Beijing. The agenda includes attending a military parade and discussing bilateral and mutual concerns. The visit signifies significant diplomatic relations between North Korea and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:16 IST
Diplomatic Summit: Kim Jong Un's Strategic Beijing Visit
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • China

In a rare diplomatic move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in Beijing for discussions with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The visit also coincided with a Chinese military parade attended by multiple global leaders.

Details of the schedule are scarce, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun noted that the meeting would include in-depth discussions on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

The visit, including Kim's attendance at the parade alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, is being closely watched by international observers as a potential sign of deepening ties between North Korea and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dun & Bradstreet Shines at ESG Leadership Summit 2025

Dun & Bradstreet Shines at ESG Leadership Summit 2025

 India
2
Flood Woes in Punjab: Assessing the Damage

Flood Woes in Punjab: Assessing the Damage

 India
3
BJP has dictatorial, colonial mindset; wants to turn Bengal into its colony, alleges Mamata Banerjee in assembly.

BJP has dictatorial, colonial mindset; wants to turn Bengal into its colony,...

 India
4
Navi Japan: Gateway to Global Careers for Indian Students

Navi Japan: Gateway to Global Careers for Indian Students

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025