Diplomatic Summit: Kim Jong Un's Strategic Beijing Visit

In a rare diplomatic move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in Beijing for discussions with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The visit also coincided with a Chinese military parade attended by multiple global leaders.

Details of the schedule are scarce, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun noted that the meeting would include in-depth discussions on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

The visit, including Kim's attendance at the parade alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, is being closely watched by international observers as a potential sign of deepening ties between North Korea and China.

