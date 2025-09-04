Chaos Erupts in West Bengal Assembly Over Migrant Resolution
The West Bengal assembly witnessed chaos on Thursday as TMC and BJP legislators clashed, disrupting discussions on alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants. Tensions flared with BJP MLAs protesting the suspension of their leader, leading to physical removals and allegations of misconduct, yet proceedings continued amidst the disorder.
The West Bengal assembly descended into chaos during a heated session on Thursday, as the ruling TMC and opposition BJP clashed over a resolution discussing alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants.
Tempers flared when BJP legislators protested the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, sparking fierce reactions from the treasury benches. Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh for disorderly conduct. Ghosh's refusal to leave led to assembly marshals physically removing him from the premises.
Further tension brewed as BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul faced suspension amidst allegations of water bottles being thrown at opposition members. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the BJP's conduct, accusing them of attempting to derail the discussion. Despite the uproar, the assembly session continued without adjournment.
