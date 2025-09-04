Left Menu

Political Shifts: Dhinakaran's Exit and Its Impact on Tamil Nadu Politics

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy addressed T T V Dhinakaran's exit from the NDA, urging unity among parties opposed to the DMK. Despite party differences and recent exits, Thirupathy remains confident of a unified front in upcoming elections. Clarifications were also made on K Annamalai's absence from a key meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:41 IST
Dhinakaran
  • Country:
  • India

Dhinakaran's exit from the NDA signals turbulence within Tamil Nadu's political alliances. BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy cautiously framed the departure as part of usual political differences.

Advocating for unity among anti-DMK entities, Thirupathy stressed that the final alignment will be seen closer to election time, dismissing immediate assumptions of an alliance breakdown.

Amidst clarifications about Annamalai's absence from a key meeting, the BJP remains upbeat about solidifying a robust coalition against the DMK, dismissing notions of internal conflict.

