Conflict of Interest Allegations Against Nitin Gadkari Over Ethanol Policy

The Congress on Thursday alleged a conflict of interest involving Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, accusing him of aggressively promoting ethanol production policies that benefit his sons' companies.

The BJP has dismissed these allegations, comparing the Congress's approach to that of the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming the opposition generates claims without substantial proof.

These accusations emerged after a Supreme Court dismissal of a PIL against the rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol, raising broader concerns about the policy's impact on motorists and its alleged economic beneficiaries.