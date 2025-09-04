Left Menu

Kejriwal and Mann Unite in the Face of Punjab's Flood Catastrophe

The AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was unwell, ahead of their visit to Punjab's flood-affected areas. Punjab is experiencing catastrophic floods due to excessive rainfall, affecting over 3.55 lakh people and damaging 1.75 lakh hectares of farmland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:01 IST
In a significant move to address Punjab's catastrophic flooding, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited the state, meeting with an ailing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann before assessing flood-hit areas. Mann, reportedly down with fever, was visited by Kejriwal at his official residence.

On Thursday, Kejriwal surveyed the severely impacted Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district. The floods, deemed one of the worst in decades, result from heavy rainfall causing the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to overflow.

The disaster has claimed 37 lives, affected over 3.55 lakh people, and destroyed crops over 1.75 lakh hectares. Additional downpours have exacerbated the crisis, intensifying the challenges faced by Punjab's residents.

