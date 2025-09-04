Kejriwal and Mann Unite in the Face of Punjab's Flood Catastrophe

In a significant move to address Punjab's catastrophic flooding, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited the state, meeting with an ailing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann before assessing flood-hit areas. Mann, reportedly down with fever, was visited by Kejriwal at his official residence.

On Thursday, Kejriwal surveyed the severely impacted Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district. The floods, deemed one of the worst in decades, result from heavy rainfall causing the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers to overflow.

The disaster has claimed 37 lives, affected over 3.55 lakh people, and destroyed crops over 1.75 lakh hectares. Additional downpours have exacerbated the crisis, intensifying the challenges faced by Punjab's residents.