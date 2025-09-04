Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark
ABVP workers protested against SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar after he called them 'goons' for their university protest. They demanded his removal from the cabinet, citing support for police action against students. SBSP clarified Rajbhar's intent, blaming administration for confrontational tactics.
The ABVP staged a protest outside the residence of SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar in Rasda, condemning his description of them as 'goons' during a university demonstration. The protestors burned an effigy of Rajbhar and called for his dismissal from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.
The demonstration follows a previous protest by ABVP members in Lucknow outside Rajbhar's home, as tensions rise after Rajbhar allegedly supported police actions that resulted in student injuries during a protest at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University.
SBSP's Arvind Rajbhar clarified that the minister intended that protests be conducted constitutionally, attributing the lathi-charge to administrative failures and not the minister's actions.
