Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark

ABVP workers protested against SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar after he called them 'goons' for their university protest. They demanded his removal from the cabinet, citing support for police action against students. SBSP clarified Rajbhar's intent, blaming administration for confrontational tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:23 IST
Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ABVP staged a protest outside the residence of SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar in Rasda, condemning his description of them as 'goons' during a university demonstration. The protestors burned an effigy of Rajbhar and called for his dismissal from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

The demonstration follows a previous protest by ABVP members in Lucknow outside Rajbhar's home, as tensions rise after Rajbhar allegedly supported police actions that resulted in student injuries during a protest at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University.

SBSP's Arvind Rajbhar clarified that the minister intended that protests be conducted constitutionally, attributing the lathi-charge to administrative failures and not the minister's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold panchayat, urban local body polls using ballot papers: Minister.

K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold pancha...

 India
2
BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

 India
3
GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

 India
4
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025