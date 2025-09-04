Protests Erupt Over Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Goons' Remark

The ABVP staged a protest outside the residence of SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar in Rasda, condemning his description of them as 'goons' during a university demonstration. The protestors burned an effigy of Rajbhar and called for his dismissal from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

The demonstration follows a previous protest by ABVP members in Lucknow outside Rajbhar's home, as tensions rise after Rajbhar allegedly supported police actions that resulted in student injuries during a protest at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University.

SBSP's Arvind Rajbhar clarified that the minister intended that protests be conducted constitutionally, attributing the lathi-charge to administrative failures and not the minister's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)