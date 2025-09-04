BJP Criticizes TMC's Resolution on Migrant Atrocities
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress for their resolution in the West Bengal Assembly regarding alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrants. Paul accused TMC of double standards, highlighting the Citizenship Amendment Act's protective measures. The move is seen as a distraction from real issues by Paul.
In a heated debate within the West Bengal Assembly, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul questioned the Trinamool Congress's motive behind the resolution alleging atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrants. Paul accused the ruling party of shedding 'crocodile tears' over the issue.
While arguing in favor of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Paul emphasized that it protects the interests of displaced Bengali Hindu refugees, challenging TMC's opposition to the act as contradictory.
The BJP MLA urged the house to thank the central government instead and accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of using the resolution to divert attention away from pressing concerns.
