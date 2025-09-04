BJP Criticizes TMC's Resolution on Migrant Atrocities

In a heated debate within the West Bengal Assembly, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul questioned the Trinamool Congress's motive behind the resolution alleging atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrants. Paul accused the ruling party of shedding 'crocodile tears' over the issue.

While arguing in favor of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Paul emphasized that it protects the interests of displaced Bengali Hindu refugees, challenging TMC's opposition to the act as contradictory.

The BJP MLA urged the house to thank the central government instead and accused the Mamata Banerjee administration of using the resolution to divert attention away from pressing concerns.