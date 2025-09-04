Left Menu

GST Reforms: Relief for the People, Revenue Gap Concerns for Andhra Pradesh

GST reforms introduce tax cuts on various goods and insurance policies, which are expected to lower prices and provide relief to the poor. However, Andhra Pradesh's lack of compensation request from the Centre could lead to a revenue gap. CPI(M) and Congress critique the governance and demand state compensations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:59 IST
GST Reforms: Relief for the People, Revenue Gap Concerns for Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime has sparked both praise and concerns. Andhra Pradesh CPI(M) secretary V Srinivas Rao commended the price reduction for common goods but criticized the state government for not requesting compensation from the Centre, which might result in a state revenue shortfall.

During the GST Council meeting, significant tax reductions were approved for everyday items, aiming to benefit the poor and middle-class. Rao pointed out that while other southern states have sought compensation, Andhra Pradesh has refrained, potentially burdening its residents with indirect taxes.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee also echoed concerns, identifying the reforms as politically motivated and demanding that revenue-losing states be compensated. BJP representatives argued the changes would aid economically vulnerable groups, ensuring that Modi's policies prioritize the welfare of the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold panchayat, urban local body polls using ballot papers: Minister.

K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold pancha...

 India
2
BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

BJD Calls for Complete GST Exemption on Kendu Leaves and Handloom Products

 India
3
GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

GST Reforms: A 'Bumper Gift' for Indian Citizens

 India
4
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025