Revamping Democracy: The Push for 'One Nation, One Election'

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav advocates for the implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' to promote sustainable development and reduce unnecessary election expenses. He highlights the historical shift by the Congress in 1969 and emphasizes the concept's relevance today. Yadav also focuses on celebrating sanitation workers and improving public transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for the nationwide implementation of the 'One Nation, One Election' concept, citing it as essential for sustainable development in India.

During a seminar, Yadav emphasized that holding separate elections hampers progress and created unnecessary election expenses, while pointing out that before 1969, all elections were held simultaneously until changes were made to the Constitution by the then Congress government.

In addition to advocating for synchronized elections, Yadav celebrated Indore's achievement as the cleanest city in the National Sanitation Survey by honoring sanitation workers. He also flagged off new public transport e-buses and initiated a temple redevelopment project, illustrating his comprehensive vision for progress.

