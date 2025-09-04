Left Menu

Strengthening Grassroots: Congress' New Vision for Jharkhand

Congress leader Phulo Devi Netam announced plans to strengthen the party in Jharkhand from village to district levels. As an observer, she will work with local workers to select a new district president. This effort, part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', aims to decentralize power and empower diverse groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:10 IST
Strengthening Grassroots: Congress' New Vision for Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to fortify its presence in Jharkhand, Congress is poised to strengthen its organization from the grassroots level, according to Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam. She announced these plans during a media briefing on Thursday.

Netam, appointed as the observer for Ranchi district (rural), emphasized the importance of consulting with party workers at all levels—from panchayat to assembly—to ensure democratic selection of leadership, including a new district president.

Under the directive of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, observers have been designated for all 25 organizational districts in Jharkhand. The 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', aimed at decentralizing power within Congress, focuses on empowering ST, SC, OBC, minority, women, and youth workers to take on leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

 India
2
GST Revamp: Relief for the Middle Class

GST Revamp: Relief for the Middle Class

 India
3
U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

 Global
4
Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition

Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025