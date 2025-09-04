Strengthening Grassroots: Congress' New Vision for Jharkhand

In a bid to fortify its presence in Jharkhand, Congress is poised to strengthen its organization from the grassroots level, according to Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam. She announced these plans during a media briefing on Thursday.

Netam, appointed as the observer for Ranchi district (rural), emphasized the importance of consulting with party workers at all levels—from panchayat to assembly—to ensure democratic selection of leadership, including a new district president.

Under the directive of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, observers have been designated for all 25 organizational districts in Jharkhand. The 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', aimed at decentralizing power within Congress, focuses on empowering ST, SC, OBC, minority, women, and youth workers to take on leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)