Strengthening Grassroots: Congress' New Vision for Jharkhand
Congress leader Phulo Devi Netam announced plans to strengthen the party in Jharkhand from village to district levels. As an observer, she will work with local workers to select a new district president. This effort, part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', aims to decentralize power and empower diverse groups.
In a bid to fortify its presence in Jharkhand, Congress is poised to strengthen its organization from the grassroots level, according to Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam. She announced these plans during a media briefing on Thursday.
Netam, appointed as the observer for Ranchi district (rural), emphasized the importance of consulting with party workers at all levels—from panchayat to assembly—to ensure democratic selection of leadership, including a new district president.
Under the directive of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, observers have been designated for all 25 organizational districts in Jharkhand. The 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', aimed at decentralizing power within Congress, focuses on empowering ST, SC, OBC, minority, women, and youth workers to take on leadership roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
