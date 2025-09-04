Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Controversial Call Caught on Camera

A video allegedly showing Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar chastising a woman IPS officer has sparked controversy. The clip, reportedly leaked intentionally, captures Pawar urging the officer to halt an action against illegal 'murrum' soil excavation in Solapur. NCP claims the incident was misinterpreted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:17 IST
Ajit Pawar's Controversial Call Caught on Camera
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial video has emerged showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar allegedly reproving a woman IPS officer over her pursuit against illegal 'murrum' soil excavation in Solapur district.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) insists that Pawar did not aim to cease the operations but possibly scolded the officer to appease party loyalists. The video, reportedly shot two days ago, suggests a deliberate leak, airing on local news channels.

The recording features Pawar apparently communicating with Anjana Krishna, sub-divisional police officer, Karmala, from an NCP worker's phone, with the IPS officer failing to recognize his voice. Pawar then reportedly made a video call to her, requesting cessation of actions. NCP president Sunil Tatkare justified Pawar's stance, stating the Deputy CM never endorses unlawful acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

 India
2
GST Revamp: Relief for the Middle Class

GST Revamp: Relief for the Middle Class

 India
3
U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

 Global
4
Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition

Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025