Ajit Pawar's Controversial Call Caught on Camera

A controversial video has emerged showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar allegedly reproving a woman IPS officer over her pursuit against illegal 'murrum' soil excavation in Solapur district.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) insists that Pawar did not aim to cease the operations but possibly scolded the officer to appease party loyalists. The video, reportedly shot two days ago, suggests a deliberate leak, airing on local news channels.

The recording features Pawar apparently communicating with Anjana Krishna, sub-divisional police officer, Karmala, from an NCP worker's phone, with the IPS officer failing to recognize his voice. Pawar then reportedly made a video call to her, requesting cessation of actions. NCP president Sunil Tatkare justified Pawar's stance, stating the Deputy CM never endorses unlawful acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)