Congress Accuses NCP of Disrupting Alliance Dynamics

The Congress has accused the NCP (SP) of attempting to disrupt the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance by taking unilateral actions before the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. Thane district Congress president, Vikrant Chavan, criticized their ally for prematurely filing nominations and organizing rallies without finalizing seat-sharing. The Congress is considering contesting independently if the NCP does not clarify its position within 48 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:01 IST
The Congress has leveled accusations against its ally, the NCP (SP), claiming attempts to disrupt the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance ahead of the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. This comes amid alleged moves by the NCP to act unilaterally.

Thane district Congress president Vikrant Chavan voiced his displeasure, criticizing the NCP for filing nominations and conducting a public rally in Kalwa without negotiating seat-sharing deals. Chavan emphasized the Congress's proposal to contest 35 seats in Thane.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Chavan stated that if the NCP fails to clarify its intentions within 48 hours, the Congress would be forced to consider contesting the elections independently, marking a potential split in the alliance dynamics.

