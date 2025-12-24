Congress Accuses NCP of Disrupting Alliance Dynamics

The Congress has leveled accusations against its ally, the NCP (SP), claiming attempts to disrupt the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance ahead of the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. This comes amid alleged moves by the NCP to act unilaterally.

Thane district Congress president Vikrant Chavan voiced his displeasure, criticizing the NCP for filing nominations and conducting a public rally in Kalwa without negotiating seat-sharing deals. Chavan emphasized the Congress's proposal to contest 35 seats in Thane.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Chavan stated that if the NCP fails to clarify its intentions within 48 hours, the Congress would be forced to consider contesting the elections independently, marking a potential split in the alliance dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)