Political Turmoil in West Bengal Assembly: BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

Political tensions ran high in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday with the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Accusations flew as Banerjee was charged with verbally abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Assembly floor.

The proceedings were marked by chaos and heated exchanges between BJP and TMC members. The tumult led to the suspension of five BJP legislators, with accusations of misconduct against and by assembly marshals further muddying the waters.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia condemned the remarks as undignified, alleging a state of 'goondagardi and jungle raj' under TMC's governance. The BJP criticized the ruling party for using force against opposition members and accused Banerjee of continuing a trend of indecent language against the nation's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)