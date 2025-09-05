Left Menu

Trump Engages with Tech Leaders Amidst Global Diplomatic Conversations

US President Trump, during a tech leaders dinner, discussed potential talks with Russian President Putin following a conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Seated with Melania Trump and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Trump highlighted tech investments in the US. Rain moved a new AI task force meeting indoors.

  • Country:
  • United States

At a White House dinner with technology executives, President Donald Trump revealed that he anticipates future discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This announcement came after Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

The dinner, initially slated for the Rose Garden but relocated indoors due to inclement weather, was part of a broader engagement with tech leaders seated alongside Trump, including first lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Trump encouraged leaders to share insights into their companies and US investments.

Ahead of the dinner, Melania Trump led a new Artificial Intelligence Education task force meeting, highlighting the administration's focus on advancing technology education. Zuckerberg noted his company's significant financial commitments, anticipating USD 600 billion in US investments by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

