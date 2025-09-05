Thaksin Shinawatra's Bold Escape: A Dramatic Departure from Thailand
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra left Thailand unexpectedly, just days ahead of a potential new prison sentence. This move followed his daughter's removal from office. Thaksin initially headed towards Singapore but diverted to Dubai due to flight constraints. His departure raises questions about his legal battles and special treatment.
- Country:
- Thailand
In a dramatic turn of events, Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra departed the country abruptly on Thursday, just days before a court ruling that might have led to a new prison sentence.
This unexpected exit came shortly after the Constitutional Court ousted his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, from the premiership due to an ethics violation. Speculation suggests this could mark the end of Thaksin's political domination spanning over two decades.
Thaksin's escape to Dubai, after a planned brief stop in Singapore, has stirred debate over his potential legal battles and whether he receives preferential treatment. He remains a central figure in Thailand's political saga, now set against a backdrop of changing leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hollywood Headlines: Blockbusters, Legal Battles, and Star Farewells
US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes
Trump's Trade Deals Threatened by Supreme Court Ruling
Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis
Investors Unsettled as U.S. Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs Rocks Markets