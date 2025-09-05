Andhra Governor, CM, Jagan extend Teachers' Day greetings

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed Teachers' Day greetings to the teaching fraternity, on Friday. The governor conveyed his wishes, describing Teachers' Day as a celebration of the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan, who stood for knowledge and ethical values.

''Teachers are the architects of society, and their contribution is vital to nation-building. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the teaching community,'' Nazeer said in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Naidu paid tributes to philosopher, teacher, former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Teachers' Day nationwide.

''My greetings to all teachers on this special occasion. By spreading knowledge and values, you are shaping tomorrow's leaders with dedication and commitment,'' said Naidu in a post on X.

He further observed that teachers are the guiding lights for society, expressing hope that they continue to inspire students with wisdom, discipline, and compassion.

Reddy greeted teachers, recalling Radhakrishnan's services to the country and conveyed his best wishes to educators.

''On this Teachers' Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all teachers who are guiding students with dedication and selfless service,'' said Reddy in a post on X.

