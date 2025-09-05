"Never seen an individual so focused on past": RJD's Manoj Jha takes dig at PM Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Friday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the delay in GST reforms, asking the government to show its report card of the past 11 years. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his jibe on the opposition towards implementing GST, asserting that he has never seen a "person who is so focused on the past".

"You have been in power for the last 11 years. Tell us your report card. When you had drafted this GST, the Opposition had said that there were structural flaws in it. But at that time, you called it a 'masterstroke', 'midnight celebration'. First of all, you should say that this structure had flaws and you are sorry for that. But he won't say that," Manoj Jha told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the GST reforms mark a significant step in making India self-reliant, calling them the "next-generation" of changes required to strengthen the economy and ease compliance for citizens.

Taking a jibe at Congress while interacting with National Awardee Teachers at his residence, PM Modi said, "No one can forget how the Congress government had increased your monthly budget. They used to levy a 21% tax even on toffees for children. If Modi had done this, they would have pulled my hair out." The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the decision on September 3, after she chaired the GST council meeting. This has reduced the previous GST slabs from 5 per cent, which consisted of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen items, agricultural equipment, handicrafts and small industries, and also medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

While the 18 per cent slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services. Additionally, there is a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products such as cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages, as well as luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.Notably, some essential services and educational items are fully exempt from GST, including individual health, family floater, and life insurance. (ANI)

