Trump grows pessimistic about prospect of ending war in Ukraine, NBC News reports

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:05 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has grown increasingly pessimistic about the chance of brokering an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict anytime soon or seeing the leaders of the two countries meet in person, NBC News reported on Friday, citing two senior administration officials.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

