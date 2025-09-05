Trump says India and Russia appear "lost" to "deepest, darkest China"

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said India and Russia appear to have been "lost" to China, following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Beijing this week where their leaders stood alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.

