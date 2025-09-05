Congress workers in Amethi lodge complaint over 'abusive' remarks against Rahul on Facebook

Congress workers in Amethi on Friday submitted a complaint to police seeking action against a social media user for allegedly abusing their leader Rahul Gandhi on Facebook.

The post has triggered protests among local party members, who accused the user of targeting Gandhi with derogatory language and demanded strict action under the law.

District Youth Congress president Shubham Singh, accompanied by hundreds of party workers, reached the Sangrampur police station and handed over a memorandum to officials.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that on September 4, a Facebook user named ''Sunil Pal'' used offensive language against Gandhi, including an expletive referring to his mother.

He urged police to register an FIR against the individual behind the account and initiate legal proceedings.

Station House Officer (Sangrampur) Akhilesh Singh said the matter has been forwarded to the district surveillance cell for technical investigation.

''Once the report is received, legal action will be taken as per rules,'' he added.

Amethi, considered a traditional stronghold of the Congress, has long been represented by Rahul Gandhi and his family in Parliament.

Gandhi is currently Lok Sabha member from neighbouring Rae Bareli, another party stronghold, while his close associate and Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma represents Amethi in Lok Sabha. The incident follows a political controversy that took place recently in poll-bound Bihar, where abusive remarks allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a Congress-led event had triggered statewide protests, including a bandh by the NDA, with Modi calling it an insult to ''every mother, sister and daughter of the country.''

