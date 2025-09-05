Left Menu

Shreveport's Stand: Local Opposition to National Guard Deployment

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne E. Smith expresses concerns about President Trump's proposal to deploy National Guard troops to counter crime in Louisiana. With local crime rates declining and a police force already stretched thin, Smith and local residents largely oppose the idea, advocating for resource allocation to community programs instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:52 IST
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne E. Smith is wary of a proposal by President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops to address crime in Louisiana. The idea, although supported by Republican leaders, could overextend an already strained police force, with many officers also serving part-time in the National Guard.

Despite President Trump's emphasis on using federal troops, Shreveport residents, business owners, and local officials express skepticism. They argue the move resembles a political maneuver rather than a crime-fighting strategy, with crime rates already on a decline due to local law enforcement measures.

Citing recruitment challenges and existing collaborations with federal agencies, Chief Smith and the community advocate for initiatives that invest in preventative measures, such as after-school programs, rather than military interventions. They stress the importance of practical skills education to halt juvenile delinquency and foster community stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

