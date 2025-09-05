Amit Shah's Visit to Hyderabad Cancelled Amid Vice Presidential Election Preparations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's planned visit to Hyderabad for the Ganesh idols immersion procession has been cancelled. This change in schedule is due to Shah's meetings with MPs related to the upcoming Vice Presidential election. The Hyderabad Police confirmed the cancellation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be attending the Ganesh idols immersion procession in Hyderabad as initially planned, BJP sources have revealed.
The decision to cancel the visit comes as Shah will be engaged in crucial meetings with Members of Parliament concerning the Vice Presidential election, set for September 9.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand earlier briefed the media about the arrangements for Ganesh immersion and confirmed the cancellation of Shah's visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education Reforms
Congress MP Accuses BJP of 'Admission of Guilt' Over Prime Minister's Unannounced Visit to Manipur
Hyderabad Braces for Massive Ganesh Idol Immersion
Delhi BJP Gears Up for Flood Relief Efforts Across Northern States
Political Turmoil Leads to Hospitalization of BJP MLAs