Amit Shah's Visit to Hyderabad Cancelled Amid Vice Presidential Election Preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's planned visit to Hyderabad for the Ganesh idols immersion procession has been cancelled. This change in schedule is due to Shah's meetings with MPs related to the upcoming Vice Presidential election. The Hyderabad Police confirmed the cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be attending the Ganesh idols immersion procession in Hyderabad as initially planned, BJP sources have revealed.

The decision to cancel the visit comes as Shah will be engaged in crucial meetings with Members of Parliament concerning the Vice Presidential election, set for September 9.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand earlier briefed the media about the arrangements for Ganesh immersion and confirmed the cancellation of Shah's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

