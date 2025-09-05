Global Tensions and Economic Moves Dominate Current Affairs

The Indian government remains tight-lipped in response to US President Trump's comments, even as it rebuffs critiques from White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro over oil procurement from Russia. Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hints at India's critical intermediary role within BRICS.

Mumbai is on high alert following a WhatsApp threat indicating the presence of 14 terrorists with significant RDX supplies, a development that heightened security measures. Additionally, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Bawankule defended Ajit Pawar, embroiled in a controversial video reprimanding a police officer.

In economic news, Vedanta outbids Adani Group with a Rs 17,000 crore offer for Jaiprakash Associates. Concurrently, gold prices near record highs due to international market conditions and local monetary factors. Parallelly, the second phase of the CPEC between Pakistan and China moves forward with substantial investments.