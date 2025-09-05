Strengthening Ties: India-Bhutan Partnership
The longstanding partnership between India and Bhutan was reaffirmed during a meeting between Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. The talks focused on bilateral issues, signifying the ongoing strength of the relationship as the Bhutanese leader visited India.
India and Bhutan continue to reinforce their longstanding partnership, a sentiment highlighted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar after his meeting with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Friday.
The talks centered around various bilateral issues, reflecting the depth of the relationship between the two nations.
Prime Minister Tobgay is currently visiting India, emphasizing the importance of the ties between the countries. During their meeting, Minister Jaishankar conveyed heartfelt greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
