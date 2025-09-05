Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Bhutan Partnership

The longstanding partnership between India and Bhutan was reaffirmed during a meeting between Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. The talks focused on bilateral issues, signifying the ongoing strength of the relationship as the Bhutanese leader visited India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:16 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-Bhutan Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Bhutan continue to reinforce their longstanding partnership, a sentiment highlighted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar after his meeting with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Friday.

The talks centered around various bilateral issues, reflecting the depth of the relationship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Tobgay is currently visiting India, emphasizing the importance of the ties between the countries. During their meeting, Minister Jaishankar conveyed heartfelt greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

 India
2
Nigel Farage's Reform UK: A New Political Force in Britain

Nigel Farage's Reform UK: A New Political Force in Britain

 Global
3
US-India Trade Tensions Intensify Over Russian Oil Imports

US-India Trade Tensions Intensify Over Russian Oil Imports

 United States
4
Massive Drug Destruction: Rs 8 Crore Worth Narcotics Incinerated

Massive Drug Destruction: Rs 8 Crore Worth Narcotics Incinerated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025