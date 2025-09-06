Trump's Executive Order: From Department of Defense to Department of War

In a bold move, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. This change aims to project American military might globally, according to Trump's statements.

While Trump asserts that the historical name better suits the current global landscape, the renaming requires Congressional approval. Some supporters on Capitol Hill have proposed legislation to codify this change, although Trump plans to authorize the Pentagon's use of the title regardless.

The Department of War, original until World War II's end, was renamed the Department of Defense in 1947. Trump contends that this shift symbolizes a necessary return to military tradition and toughness. However, critics, including Republicans in Congress, argue that this move disregards legal processes.