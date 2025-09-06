Left Menu

Eric Adams Confirms Reelection Ambitions

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced his intention to seek reelection. He expressed confidence in his ability to defeat the Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. Adams firmly stated, "I am in this race, and I'm the only one that can beat Mamdani."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:47 IST
Eric Adams Confirms Reelection Ambitions
Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially announced on Friday his intention to run for reelection. This announcement sets the stage for a potentially heated political contest.

Adams didn't mince words about his intentions or capabilities. "I am in this race, and I'm the only one that can beat Mamdani," he declared, referencing his primary Democratic rival Zohran Mamdani. This assertive declaration signals Adams' confidence in his bid to secure another term.

As the campaign unfolds, New Yorkers can expect a fervent political battle as each candidate vies for the crucial mayoral seat in one of the world's most prominent cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

 Global
2
Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

 Global
3
Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

 Global
4
Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025