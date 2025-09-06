Senate Rule Change Could Accelerate Trump's Fed Nominees

A Senate rules change aiming to fast-track President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve Board nominations could be up for debate as soon as early next week, according to a Senate Republican aide.

Trump's nominee, Stephen Miran, may fill a vacancy on the Fed Board swiftly should the Republican-controlled Senate approve the procedural alteration promptly.

This expedited approval could potentially position Miran on the Fed before the Federal Open Market Committee's interest-rate setting meeting on September 16-17.