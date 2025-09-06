Left Menu

Senate Rule Change Could Accelerate Trump's Fed Nominees

A proposed Senate rules change aims to expedite President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve Board nominations. If approved, nominees like Stephen Miran could quickly take their positions, significantly impacting upcoming Federal decisions, such as the Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for mid-September.

A Senate rules change aiming to fast-track President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve Board nominations could be up for debate as soon as early next week, according to a Senate Republican aide.

Trump's nominee, Stephen Miran, may fill a vacancy on the Fed Board swiftly should the Republican-controlled Senate approve the procedural alteration promptly.

This expedited approval could potentially position Miran on the Fed before the Federal Open Market Committee's interest-rate setting meeting on September 16-17.

