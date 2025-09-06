Left Menu

Trump Backs Kevin Hassett for Fed Chair

Former President Donald Trump expressed his support for Kevin Hassett, the National Economic Council Director, as a top candidate to replace Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve Chair when Powell's term concludes in May 2026. Trump indicated that Hassett is among the final candidates.

Updated: 06-09-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:50 IST
In a surprising endorsement, former President Donald Trump has stated his support for Kevin Hassett as a contender for the Federal Reserve Chair position. This comes as Jerome Powell's tenure is set to end in May 2026.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump revealed that the decision is down to three or four candidates, with Hassett featuring prominently on the shortlist.

This development adds a new dynamic to the race for a significant role that influences U.S. monetary policy. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

