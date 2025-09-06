Trump Backs Kevin Hassett for Fed Chair

In a surprising endorsement, former President Donald Trump has stated his support for Kevin Hassett as a contender for the Federal Reserve Chair position. This comes as Jerome Powell's tenure is set to end in May 2026.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump revealed that the decision is down to three or four candidates, with Hassett featuring prominently on the shortlist.

This development adds a new dynamic to the race for a significant role that influences U.S. monetary policy. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)