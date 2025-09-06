Trump Criticizes Florida's Vaccine Mandate Repeal

In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Florida's decision to terminate all state vaccine mandates, calling it a 'tough stance.' He stressed the importance of vaccines in combating disease and urged the public to continue vaccinations.

While acknowledging the effectiveness of vaccines, Trump highlighted their non-controversial nature and their critical role in ensuring public health safety. His comments came in response to a question about Florida's recent policy announcement.

Trump warned against the risks of not vaccinating, stating that it could lead to higher transmission rates and jeopardize others by exposing them to preventable illnesses. He maintained that vaccines are essential tools for protecting communities.