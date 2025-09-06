Trump Pushes for Hostage Negotiation Amid Gaza Conflict

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington is engaged in 'very deep' negotiations with the Palestinian militant group Hamas regarding the release of hostages held in Gaza. Trump cautioned Hamas, stating the situation would become 'tough' and 'nasty' if hostages were not released.

Trump conveyed an urgent message, urging, 'let them all out, right now let them all out.' He hinted at potential positive outcomes for Hamas if the hostages were freed but warned of severe repercussions otherwise. Specific demands from Hamas were acknowledged by Trump, albeit without further details.

Following an October attack in Israel, over 250 hostages were taken into Gaza by Palestinian militants, resulting in over 1,200 Israeli fatalities. Israel's retaliatory actions led to significant casualties in Gaza and displaced its population, amid international criticism. Negotiation efforts continue, with Trump's prior campaign promises for a swift war resolution yet unfulfilled.