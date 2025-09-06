Left Menu

Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

A proposed Senate rule change aims to expedite President Trump's Federal Reserve nominations by allowing a faster approval process. The change could see nominees like Stephen Miran fast-tracked before the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September if passed by the Republican-majority Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 04:11 IST
Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Senate may soon debate a rule change that seeks to accelerate the approval of President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve Board nominations. Aimed at streamlining the process, the proposed change could see nominations like that of Stephen Miran fast-tracked through a Republican-controlled chamber, a Senate aide revealed on Friday.

The modification would affect executive branch nominations except for Cabinet-level and federal judgeships, allowing several nominees to be voted on en bloc. However, Miran's nomination may still face the usual prolonged procedures if sent to the floor before the rule change approval.

Serving as the chair of Trump's Council of Economic Advisors, Miran is backed by a 53-47 Republican Senate majority. Since Trump's election, the Republicans have encountered resistance from Democrats in confirming nominees, reminiscent of tactics previously employed by Republicans against Democratic nominees.

TRENDING

1
Forging Unity: US Capitol Police Lead Major Training Drill to Counter Political Violence

Forging Unity: US Capitol Police Lead Major Training Drill to Counter Politi...

 United States
2
Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions

Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Fed Chair Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

Trump's Fed Chair Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

 Global
4
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Electrifying U.S. Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Electrifying U.S. Open Showdo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025