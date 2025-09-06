Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

The Senate may soon debate a rule change that seeks to accelerate the approval of President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve Board nominations. Aimed at streamlining the process, the proposed change could see nominations like that of Stephen Miran fast-tracked through a Republican-controlled chamber, a Senate aide revealed on Friday.

The modification would affect executive branch nominations except for Cabinet-level and federal judgeships, allowing several nominees to be voted on en bloc. However, Miran's nomination may still face the usual prolonged procedures if sent to the floor before the rule change approval.

Serving as the chair of Trump's Council of Economic Advisors, Miran is backed by a 53-47 Republican Senate majority. Since Trump's election, the Republicans have encountered resistance from Democrats in confirming nominees, reminiscent of tactics previously employed by Republicans against Democratic nominees.