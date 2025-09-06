Tensions Rise: U.S. Military Buildup in the Caribbean Amidst Venezuelan Strain

The United States has bolstered its military strength in the Caribbean, sending an additional 10 advanced F-35 fighter jets, in response to ongoing tensions with Venezuela. President Trump has stressed that regime change is not the objective, though the U.S. accuses the Venezuelan government of drug trafficking connections.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, responding through state media, has denounced the U.S.'s actions as a hostile threat to sovereignty. Despite U.S. accusations linking his government to narcotics gangs, Maduro insists on maintaining peaceful relations.

Rising geopolitical strains are evident as Congress scrutinizes President Trump's military engagements, challenging the legal grounding of recent airstrikes aimed at curbing narcotic flow from the Caribbean into the United States.

