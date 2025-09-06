From Defence to War: Trump's Controversial Pentagon Rebranding

President Donald Trump has announced a proposal to rebrand the Department of Defence as the Department of War, following months of campaigning for the Nobel Peace Prize. The announcement comes as a signal to the global community that the United States is adopting a tougher and more assertive military posture.

The move has sparked legislative efforts, with some Republican lawmakers collaborating to codify the department's new name. Concurrently, the Pentagon's online domain transitioned from 'defence.gov' to 'war.gov,' along with other aesthetic changes around its premises.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration to erase what it perceives as progressive influences in the military, including previously implemented policies supporting inclusivity. This aligns with Trump's ongoing rhetoric of achieving peace through demonstrated military strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)