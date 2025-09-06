Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized: Updates on His Health
AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Mohali, checking on his health. Mann was hospitalized due to exhaustion and low heart rate, linked to an electrolyte imbalance. He's in stable condition under observation, expected to stay for a couple more days.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday at a private hospital in Mohali to inquire about the CM's health.
Mann, who is 51 years old, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing exhaustion and a low heart rate. Hospital officials have kept him under observation since Friday evening.
Sisodia reported that Mann had been feeling unwell for the past two to three days due to an electrolyte imbalance. Although initially treated at home, Mann was hospitalized after his pulse rate dropped. He is now stable and expected to remain in the hospital for one or two more days, according to doctors.
