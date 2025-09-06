Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized: Updates on His Health

AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday at a private hospital in Mohali to inquire about the CM's health.

Mann, who is 51 years old, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing exhaustion and a low heart rate. Hospital officials have kept him under observation since Friday evening.

Sisodia reported that Mann had been feeling unwell for the past two to three days due to an electrolyte imbalance. Although initially treated at home, Mann was hospitalized after his pulse rate dropped. He is now stable and expected to remain in the hospital for one or two more days, according to doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)