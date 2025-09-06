Agricultural Boost: GST Reforms to Benefit Farmers and Rural Economies

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has lauded the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, emphasizing efforts to reduce production costs and enhance output in agriculture, aiming for direct benefits to farmers. The minister conveyed these remarks during press briefings held in Bhopal.

Chouhan stated, 'Our aim is to reduce production costs in farming and enhance production, bringing substantial benefits to farmers under the GST reforms.' Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he further noted the NDAs commitment to improving the common person's life through continued GST reforms, as evidenced by PM Modi's announcements from the Red Fort.

The Union Minister also highlighted the increasing impact of women's self-help groups in bolstering rural economies. He stated that these groups are pivotal in crafts and goods production, benefiting numerous members financially. Additionally, the 56th GST Council meeting announced a rationalization to two main slabs of 5 and 18 percent, while maintaining specific rates for luxury goods.

