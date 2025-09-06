Diplomatic Dynamics: Modi and Trump Discuss India-US Relations Amid Tariff Tensions

The diplomatic relationship between India and the United States remains a focal point following President Trump's remarks on the special connection between the two nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep appreciation for Trump's positive assessment, despite tensions over heightened US tariffs on Indian products.

These comments were made shortly after Trump, at a White House news conference, spoke warmly of Modi but voiced his concerns about India's current actions, particularly in relation to Russian oil imports. The US president noted the ongoing friendship with Modi yet indicated disapproval of the situation.

With previous exchanges on social media suggesting a potential drift in relations, India dismissed recent negative comments from US officials about its oil trade practices, terming them inaccurate. Both sides, however, highlighted the continuing special relationship between their nations.